South Africa

Luxury Western Cape hotel engulfed in flames but no injuries reported

02 January 2024 - 10:20
The Shelley Point Hotel & Spa was engulfed in flames on Tuesday morning.
Image: X/@JoeBean13104898
Image: X/@JoeBean13104898

Residents are urged to avoid areas around the Shelley Point Hotel & Spa in the Western Cape after a fire broke out, engulfing the entire hotel in flames on Tuesday morning.

Guests and staff at the five-star hotel in St Helena Bay were evacuated when the fire quickly spread through the hotel buildings. More firefighters were called to the scene after the entire team from the Saldanha Bay fire brigade were deployed to assist.

Saldanha Bay chief fire operator Basil January said they could not confirm the cause of the fire. He said it spread rapidly due to windy weather conditions.

Fortunately no-one was injured, but several people suffered smoke inhalation, January said.

“At this point we cannot say what happened. There is talk among people around the Point who said the fire started in the kitchen. We can’t investigate yet because the blaze has not been extinguished.”

Hotel management could not be reached for comment as the landline is out of service.

TimesLIVE

