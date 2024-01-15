South Africa

Gautrain services, except OR Tambo, hit by delays due to ‘technical problem’

15 January 2024 - 22:31
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Gautrain's north-south line experienced a lengthy delay on Monday following power issues. File photo.
Gautrain's north-south line experienced a lengthy delay on Monday following power issues. File photo.
Image: The Times / Halden Krog

It was a frustrating Monday afternoon for Gautrain commuters after lengthy delays in train services between Tshwane and Johannesburg.

Users shared videos and posts on X showing a view from inside what appears to be a train stuck between the Midrand and Marlboro stations.

According to commuters, the delay was more than an hour and some passengers feared it may affect the service to OR Tambo International Airport.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager confirmed the delay, saying it only affected the north-south line.

“We had a [technical problem] which resulted in trains on the north-south line being delayed by 75 minutes. Trains on the airport service are on schedule,” she said.

“The train service has ended for the day and it should be back on schedule tomorrow morning [Tuesday] when we start services.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Load-shedding dropped to stage 2 until Wednesday afternoon

Load-shedding has been downgraded to stage 2 until Wednesday afternoon, thanks to an improvement in generation capacity.
News
5 hours ago

City Power makes it easier to report lengthy outages with new toll-free line

City Power is making it easier for residents to log calls for lengthy power outages and supply interruptions with the launch of a dedicated toll-free ...
News
5 hours ago

Sanral to issue 70 tenders worth R28bn as it embarks on drive to upgrade ailing road network

The SA National Roads Agency will in the next six months issue tenders worth about R28bn aimed at stimulating economic growth across all provinces.
News
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA | The Gautrain is a shining example of what we are capable of

It’s time we all got on board the same train and pulled in the same direction
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Train infrastructure theft still rampant, rail regulator report shows

A “staggering” 8,643 security-related incidents have been recorded on South African railways in the past year, prompting deputy transport minister ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. NSFAS should distribute funds and ditch the tenders — NGO South Africa
  3. Canada doesn't accept premise of SA's genocide motion at ICJ: Trudeau World
  4. 48 firms sign up to help Joburg keep traffic lights on during power cuts South Africa
  5. 'The murder of a child touches a community' — tributes for mother and son ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...