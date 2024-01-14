Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with water scientist Prof Anthony Turton on recent floods

Floods have again been wreaking havoc in Ladysmith and other parts of KwaZulu-Natal, with dozens drowned and many more missing. Chris Barron asked water scientist Prof Anthony Turton ...

14 January 2024 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

Could we be doing more to anticipate these floods and prepare for them?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Q&A with Patekile Holomisa, deputy minister of justice & correctional services Opinion
  2. Q&A with AA’s Layton Beard on festive season road fatalities Opinion & Analysis
  3. Q&A with Reagen Allen, Western Cape MEC for police oversight & community safety Opinion & Analysis
  4. Q&A with justice minister's spokesperson Chrispin Phiri Opinion & Analysis
  5. Q&A with land reform department’s Reggie Ngcobo on possible ban on pit bulls Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. SIPHO SINGISWA | Cometh the hour, cometh the man: Msholozi’s second coming Opinion
  2. DAN MOYANE | ANC and Frelimo face a reckoning with disenchanted young voters Opinion
  3. CARTOON | Mandela, Bizos ‘salute next generation’ as ‘Team SA’ takes genocide ... Opinion
  4. Obituary: Bertie Lubner, philanthropist, businessman, sanctions-buster Opinion & Analysis
  5. MIA SWART | Five reasons to applaud South Africa’s ICJ initiative Insight

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...