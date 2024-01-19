South Africa

Mpumalanga pensioner found in possession of 106 guns to appear in court

19 January 2024 - 10:51
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The pensioner was found in possession of scores of firearms and ammunition.
The pensioner was found in possession of scores of firearms and ammunition.
Image: Supplied

A 67-year-old Mpumalanga man is expected to appear in the Chief Albert Luthuli magistrate's court on Friday after being arrested for alleged possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said a tip-off was received about firearms stored by a man in a house at Elukwatini.

Further details indicated the man was linked to a security company but was suspected to be non-compliant. He said police discovered 106 firearms and 1,704 rounds of ammunition when they searched the house.

“Among the weapons found in the house are 14 rifles, eight shotguns, 84 pistols with ammunition, about 921 [rounds of] ammunition for rifles and 65 shotgun [cartridges],” he said.

Among the weapons found in the house are 14 rifles, eight shotguns and 84 pistols with ammunition.
Among the weapons found in the house are 14 rifles, eight shotguns and 84 pistols with ammunition.
Image: Supplied

He said it was also reported the firearms were not kept in a safe but stored underneath a bed while some were kept in a wardrobe. 

The members also discovered licences for some of the firearms, which could be owned by a security company, had expired. The suspect could not account for about 20 firearms. 

“The team members established he did not have licences for four pistols which had ammunition, hence he was arrested and charged. Part of the probe is to understand how he got hold of these firearms,” said Mdhluli. 

Police believe there “could be more to the story than the huge discovery” made but that will form part of the investigation. 

He said the firearms and ammunition were confiscated.

“[The] firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in the commission of crime. Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding extra charges against the suspect as the investigation continues.”

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

Bheki Cele laments 'more guns than mourners' at KZN taxi boss funeral

Police minister Bheki Cele has vowed the police will not allow criminals to “push them back” from discharging their duties, amid a crime wave ...
News
20 hours ago

Woman shot dead at municipal parking lot in Cape Town

A gunman pulled out two guns and opened fire on a woman motorist in Strand, Cape Town, on Monday, killing her.
News
1 week ago

Four people shot dead in vehicle in Eastern Cape, police hunt for suspects

Four men in a vehicle were shot dead in Ugie on Saturday night.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Bheki Cele says 'thieves' who broke into Verulam police station must be 'bored' South Africa
  3. Mpumalanga pensioner found in possession of 106 guns to appear in court South Africa
  4. Python swallows family dog in North West South Africa
  5. Durban grade 1 pupil who went missing after taking wrong taxi home found South Africa

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted