South Africa

Joy as Makazole Mapimpi’s dilapidated old school is transformed

R1.4m revamp sparked by documentary on Bok winger

30 January 2024 - 14:03 By Bomikazi Mdiya

After a R1.4m facelift, Springbok 2023 World Cup rugby star Makazole Mapimpi’s Jim Mvabaza Senior Secondary School in Twecu, Tsholomnqa, was handed back to the community on Monday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Exciting line-up of home games for Springboks, historic Portugal test added Rugby
  2. MARK KEOHANE | ‘Polly of old’ on fire at Leicester Sport
  3. Bok plans remain on track despite Rassie Erasmus' hospitalisation Rugby
  4. New era: Rassie can look at rookies for Bok rebuild Sport
  5. Future of ex-Boks flyhalf Jantjies in serious doubt after copping four-year ban Rugby

Most read

  1. POLL | Are you proud of SA for fighting for a ceasefire in Gaza? South Africa
  2. Gunned down Rand Water boss was ‘heavily guarded due to threats on his life’ South Africa
  3. LISTEN | KZN religious leaders threaten to 'shut SA' if MK party doesn’t win ... South Africa
  4. Eight alleged fraudsters who obtained R250,000 by dubious means in court South Africa
  5. Almost 27,000 people deported and illicit goods intercepted in festive season ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances