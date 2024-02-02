Meyiwa murder trial: Dentist says Ntanzi never reported any assault

The police officer who brought Ntanzi said he had come for an oral examination and should be checked for a gold tooth.
Hlokwe said Ntanzi appeared normal and had no abnormalities. He said Ntanzi's blood pressure was normal and the examination of his skull and mouth seemed normal, showing no sign of trauma.
The examination, from the waist up, included inspection of Ntanzi's head, oral cavity, face, nose and neck.
Prosecutor George Baloyi told Hlokwe Ntanzi claimed to have been electrocuted, tubed and assaulted a few days before the examination.
“From what I could see on the surface, I couldn't see any sign of electrocution, unless it was underneath clothing,” Hlokwe replied. “There were no marks that he was choked and on the face, there were no lacerations. It was a normal person who was not in a severe altercation.”
Ntanzi also did not say he was assaulted.
Hlokwe said while Ntanzi conversed with an assistant in isiZulu, who was translating, he only appeared worried, rather than a person in pain.
The matter continues as the defence starts cross-examination.
