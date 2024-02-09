A retired teacher who brushed aside the brave attempt of his 11-year-old son to stop him committing femicide has been sentenced to 15 years in jail.
Siyabulela Ngcaba, 51, fatally shot his wife in their Southernwood, East London, flat in October 2016 in the presence of their minor children during a domestic violence incident, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.
His wife had refused to allow their children to visit their paternal aunt. After a row, the man left and came back just before midnight. The wife’s children and her cousins, who were also in the flat, woke up to screams and her pleas to Ngcaba not to kill her.
“They tried intervening in vain, and even their 11-year-old son tried to intervene, but he [killed her],” said Tyali.
The boy had to relive the murder during the trial, as he was called as a witness.
Tyali said the East London regional court had to impose the discretionary minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment because the crime was committed before legislation was amended to provide for a minimum life imprisonment sentence for killing an intimate partner.
TimesLIVE
Husband who killed wife in front of their children jailed
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov
A retired teacher who brushed aside the brave attempt of his 11-year-old son to stop him committing femicide has been sentenced to 15 years in jail.
Siyabulela Ngcaba, 51, fatally shot his wife in their Southernwood, East London, flat in October 2016 in the presence of their minor children during a domestic violence incident, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.
His wife had refused to allow their children to visit their paternal aunt. After a row, the man left and came back just before midnight. The wife’s children and her cousins, who were also in the flat, woke up to screams and her pleas to Ngcaba not to kill her.
“They tried intervening in vain, and even their 11-year-old son tried to intervene, but he [killed her],” said Tyali.
The boy had to relive the murder during the trial, as he was called as a witness.
Tyali said the East London regional court had to impose the discretionary minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment because the crime was committed before legislation was amended to provide for a minimum life imprisonment sentence for killing an intimate partner.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Robber who raped fellow inmate in jail gets life term added to sentence
'Wife killer' Werner de Jager's bail application adjourned again
Former football player Thandani Ntshumayelo in court for assault
Husband who allegedly shot KZN gospel singer 12 times back in court
Eastern Cape 'bathtub killer' jailed for life
I am the one serving a life sentence: June Steenkamp on Oscar Pistorius parole
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos