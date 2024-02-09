South Africa

Husband who killed wife in front of their children jailed

09 February 2024 - 14:37 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The court had to hand down a sentence of 15 years' imprisonment because the crime was committed before minimum sentencing legislation was amended to provide for life imprisonment for a person convicted of killing an intimate partner. Stock photo.
The court had to hand down a sentence of 15 years' imprisonment because the crime was committed before minimum sentencing legislation was amended to provide for life imprisonment for a person convicted of killing an intimate partner. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A retired teacher who brushed aside the brave attempt of his 11-year-old son to stop him committing femicide has been sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Siyabulela Ngcaba, 51, fatally shot his wife in their Southernwood, East London, flat in October 2016 in the presence of their minor children during a domestic violence incident, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

His wife had refused to allow their children to visit their paternal aunt. After a row, the man left and came back just before midnight. The wife’s children and her cousins, who were also in the flat, woke up to screams and her pleas to Ngcaba not to kill her.

“They tried intervening in vain, and even their 11-year-old son tried to intervene, but he [killed her],” said Tyali.

The boy had to relive the murder during the trial, as he was called as a witness.

Tyali said the East London regional court had to impose the discretionary minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment because the crime was committed before legislation was amended to provide for a minimum life imprisonment sentence for killing an intimate partner.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Robber who raped fellow inmate in jail gets life term added to sentence

A Mangaung Correctional Centre prisoner has been sentenced to direct life imprisonment after he was convicted of raping another inmate.
News
1 hour ago

'Wife killer' Werner de Jager's bail application adjourned again

Werner de Jager, accused of killing his wife, pastor Liezel, was emotionless as prosecutor Gayle Greyling and his legal representative Andre May were ...
News
2 days ago

Former football player Thandani Ntshumayelo in court for assault

Former soccer player Thandani Ntshumayelo appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous ...
News
3 days ago

Husband who allegedly shot KZN gospel singer 12 times back in court

The murder trial of a KwaZulu-Natal man who allegedly shot his estranged wife 12 times in Pietermaritzburg and threatened to kill their ...
News
2 weeks ago

Eastern Cape 'bathtub killer' jailed for life

Yibanathi Ndema has been sentenced to life imprisonment, plus 11 years on other charges, four years after the murder of Noluvuyo Nonkwelo-Ndema.
News
1 month ago

I am the one serving a life sentence: June Steenkamp on Oscar Pistorius parole

The mother of murdered model and law graduate Reeva Steenkamp wants to focus on the foundation set up to help victims of gender-based violence, a ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Forfeiture unit attaches R3m in property linked to gold syndicate South Africa
  2. Soweto tremor: Quakes are light and fewer, say experts South Africa
  3. Businesses, residential complexes in Midrand owe City Power R360m South Africa
  4. Stage 4 load-shedding in force South Africa
  5. Assassinated Rand Water exec Teboho Joala 'knew his time had come', says ... South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA's murder: one year later and no arrests...What happened?
Sona was 'underwhelming; unimpressive': Politicians bash president's speech