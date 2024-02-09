South Africa

Dating scammer who stole from two pensioners jailed for 25 years

09 February 2024 - 14:30 By TimesLIVE
Tanzanian Lucious Charles Saba managed to convince two women to withdraw all their pension benefits and give the money to him 'to invest'. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Welcomia

Two Eastern Cape women who unwittingly became involved with a dating scammer, losing their pensions to his schemes, have obtained justice. 

Lucious Charles Saba, a Tanzanian, has been sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment by the King William's Town regional court.  

The retirees were swindled after the 30-year-old convinced them to cash in their pension payouts and invest them in a fictitious company.

“Saba, who was in South Africa illegally, approached the two women, then aged 58 and 59 respectively, and proposed love to them on different occasions in 2017. They both got into romantic relationships with him, unbeknown to one another,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

“He managed to convince them to withdraw their pension benefits and give it to him 'to invest'. They did so, and one withdrew R1.6m and the other R900,000.

“The funds were deposited in the bank account of YNM Investments, a Durban-based company run by Saba’s acquaintances, countrymen and other foreigners from other countries.

Woman double-scammed, financial sector regulator warns of more social media trickery

Investment scammers are increasingly using social media platforms to find victims to defraud.
3 days ago

“After the two women became suspicious of their 'investments', they tried to contact Saba, but he had vanished.”

They alerted the police, but by then the YNM Investments account had been emptied.

Saba was later arrested in Durban and the two women identified him in an identity parade.

The NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit got involved but could only recover an old Jaguar car valued at R200,000.

During the trial, Saba pleaded not guilty and claimed the women were mistaking him for somebody else. Prosecutor Cyril Mahamba presented evidence that corroborated the two victims' versions and the court convicted him.

Mahamba argued that a lengthy jail term was the most appropriate as Saba was not remorseful, offended while in the country illegally and the two women would not be able to recover their life savings. The court agreed.

Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo said the sentence was the desired deterrent to other like-minded criminals who target vulnerable members of society and rob them of their hard-earned pensions.

Pensioner loses R500k to dating scammer — second suspect arrested

A fake builder conned a pensioner into giving him more than R500,000 to “pay for his brother's wedding”, his “daughter's operation” and his “tax ...
1 week ago

Police minister’s ‘confidant’ embroiled in Hawks human trafficking for sex probe

Evangelical preacher and businessman Panganathan ‘Timmy’ Marimuthu on detectives’ radar after the rescue of five women from a Durban North mansion
3 weeks ago

Polokwane woman takes out loan to pay 'prophetess' and dating scammer

Dazzled by a new romance, luxury vehicles and the promise of piles of “cash”, a Limpopo woman has found herself indebted and out of love.
1 month ago

'I'm afraid to tell my spouse': United African Stokvel investors mourn their losses

Investors allegedly swindled in the United African Stokvel scam say they are clinging to the hope they will one day be served justice and have some ...
1 month ago

Alive, and kicking scammers to the ground

Fraudster who tried to access the estate of a retired executive picked on the wrong person — his son is a judge and daughter-in-law and two stepsons ...
4 months ago
