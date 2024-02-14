30 doctors found guilty of misconduct in a year

More than 30 doctors were punished in the 2022/2023 financial year for inappropriate or unethical conduct by the Health Professional Council of South Africa (HPCSA).
A 2023 report details the offences, which include sexual harassment and death, several of which were reported by patients. Some of the complaints date back 11 years.
Most doctors had more than one offence and they were suspended and handed hefty fines.
One such doctor was Dr A Bhyat, who was found guilty of unprofessional conduct and negligence for an incident in April 2013. It happened during a procedure that resulted in an injury to the aorta and subsequent death of a patient.
The second count also occurred during a procedure.
“You are guilty of unprofessional conduct or conduct which, when regard is had to your profession, is unprofessional in that between the period of March 2013 and April 2013 you acted in a manner that is not in accordance with the norms and standards of your profession in that you failed and/or neglected to inform your patient of the risks involved in performing a Laparoscopic Nissen Fundoplication procedure,” said the report.
The doctor was fined R20,000, payable by June 30 this year.
Dr MM Tebelele was found guilty of sexual misconduct towards a patient in 2015. He was fined R50,000.
Another health professional, M Hart, was found guilty of acting in an unprofessional manner and against norms and standards of the profession after he sexually abused a minor in July 2017.
Dr V Mamatu had five counts relating to account and statement fraud for sending claims to medical schemes without having rendered a service.
All five incidents happened in either 2018 or 2020.
Mamatu was fined R40,000, payable to the HPCSA within 24 months. He was suspended for 24 months, wholly suspended for five years if he is not found guilty of a similar offence.
DR M Ahmed was found guilty of the illegal possession of state-owned medication, expired and unregistered medication.
The other offence was that in February 2017, the practice failed to keep a register of schedule 6 medicines. The doctor pleaded guilty and was fined R100,000, payable over six months.
“The respondent is suspended from the register for 12 months, wholly suspended for three years on condition that he is not found guilty of a similar offence during the period of suspension,” said the report.
30 doctors found guilty of misconduct in a year
Some of the complaints date back 11 years
