Despite the early hour, a few thousand fans were at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning to give a heroes' welcome to Africa Cup of Nations bronze medallists Bafana Bafana.
The national team returned from Ivory Coast, where they reached their first Nations Cup semifinal in 24 years and clinched third place.
WATCH | Fans greet Bafana on their return from Afcon
Image: Marc Strydom
Despite the early hour, a few thousand fans were at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning to give a heroes' welcome to Africa Cup of Nations bronze medallists Bafana Bafana.
The national team returned from Ivory Coast, where they reached their first Nations Cup semifinal in 24 years and clinched third place.
Supporters of the EFF were well represented awaiting Bafana and made up most of the crowd early on, though more fans are expected to filter in.
Bafana's flight was due to touch down at 4am but was delayed by about 50 minutes. They came through into the OR Tambo arrivals area at about 6am.
READ MORE
Safa gives details on Bafana reception plan at OR Tambo
Bafana heroics must not mask deep issues in SA football
‘Honestly, I am not happy’: Bafana coach Broos wants clarity on Foster
POLL | Will you go to the airport to give Bafana Bafana a heroes’ welcome?
WATCH | Bafana players speak: ‘Brotherhood’ took SA far, says Williams
Bafana coach Broos 'was close to quitting' after France thrashing
Ronwen Williams wins Afcon's best keeper award, Bafana get Fair Play
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos