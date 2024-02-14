South Africa

WATCH | Bafana are back — rapturous welcome home for our Afcon heroes

14 February 2024 - 09:50 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Bafana Bafana supporters gathered at OR Tambo International Airport from 3am to welcome the national soccer team home from their hugely successful Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) performance which saw them take third place.

Bright Stars drum majorettes creative director Xolani Dlamini said: “We are here to welcome Bafana from their heroic journey at Afcon. We are from Soweto and these are the future Ronwen Williams, these are the future Grant Kekanas. We have been here since 3am, so these are heroes — they didn't sleep — waiting for the real heroes,” he said.

The team's arrival drew loud roars from the crowd. Bafana captain Williams took selfies with fans while coach Hugo Broos hugged colleagues and friends.

Jimmy Motlokwa Botlokwa from Limpopo said: “We are proud, since 1996 — we can see Bafana is coming back. We like the team and the team will go far. We love you and keep fighting.”

TimesLIVE

