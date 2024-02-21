World

Russia's top general visits troops in Ukraine to discuss next steps

21 February 2024 - 12:41 By Guy Faulconbridge
Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov presents an award to a serviceman during a meeting with military personnel who, according to the Defence Ministry, participated in taking Avdiivka, at a Russian military command centre in a location given as Russian-controlled Ukraine, in this still image taken from video released February 21, 2024.
Image: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russia's top general, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, visited troops fighting in the war in Ukraine to discuss the next steps after the taking the town of Avdiivka, state media reported on Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Russian troops would push further into Ukraine to build on their success on the battlefield after the fall of the town of Avdiivka where he said Ukrainian troops had been forced to flee in chaos.

Gerasimov was shown awarding medals to Russian troops involved in taking Avdiivka and he was given a report by the commander in charge of the Russian assault on Avdiivka, Colonel-General Andrei Mordvichev, state media said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN that Avdiivka would not have fallen had Kyiv received weapons held up by the US Congress' failure to approve a large aid package.

After the failure of Ukraine to pierce Russian front lines in the east and south last year, Moscow has been trying to grind down Ukrainian forces just as Kyiv ponders a major new mobilisation.

Reuters

