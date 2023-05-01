Lifestyle

Prime frenzy: 'Status symbol' energy drink back in stock on Sixty60 after selling out within 90 minutes

01 May 2023 - 09:23
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Prime Hydration hit Checkers shelves across the country on Monday.
Image: supplied

Prime was back in stock via Checkers Sixty60 on Monday afternoon after it sold out within 90 minutes on Sunday.

“Customers could place advance orders on Sixty60 from 10pm last night and allocated stock sold out within 1.5 hours. The launch of Prime Hydration at Checkers stores across South Africa was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from customers. Except for a few stores, most Checkers supermarkets still have sufficient stock of the worldwide drink phenomenon,” the retail giant said on Monday.

South Africans have been spending between R350 and R800 for the 500ml energy drink since it hit local shelves, making it a “status symbol”. It sells for between R47 and R45 in the US and UK.  

Bronwyn Williams, partner at Flux Trends, told TimesLIVE while Prime will lose its status as the price drops, it could still remain popular. 

“Will it lose its status symbol? Yes, as it becomes accessible to everyone, the status of showing off a bottle will diminish, though it could still maintain brand popularity of a more normal sort.

“Will the demand still be there? Likely yes, especially in the short run, while the brand is still on people's minds — though the demand will move 'downstream' to less wealthy and less high status early adopters and celebrities, as it becomes mainstream. High status social accounts and celebrities will likely lose interest fastest,” she explained.

Will those who paid big bucks for it feel foolish?  

Williams doesn’t think so.  

“They would have already 'cashed in' on their status for being an early adopter on social media and in real life,” she said.

TimesLIVE

