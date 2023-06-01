According to an article published on research publisher Frontier’s website, some of the reported side-effects of energy drinks may include irregular sleep patterns, fatigue, headaches, stomach irritation and stomach aches, an increased risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and an increased heart rate. Energy drinks have even been reported to cause anxiety, stress or depressive symptoms.
“Even infrequent consumption of energy drinks during adolescence has been associated with problematic health behaviours, such as increased smoking, alcohol consumption, problematic social media usage, shorter sleep, and poor food choices. This is because caffeine can affect neural pathways in the brain, leading to dependency behaviours,” says Omy Naidoo, a registered dietitian and director of the Newtricion Wellness Institute.
“Prime [Hydration], currently available in South Africa, is a hydration drink that does not contain caffeine or stimulants” Naidoo adds.
Prime Energy isn’t being stocked by Checkers but is available to purchase online for R449.99 for 355ml. “As a dietitian, the 200mg of caffeine per can of Prime Energy caused raised eyebrows. This is more than Monster Energy drinks, almost three times as much as a Red Bull and five times the amount as a cup of coffee,” says Bramwell-Jones.
What’s the difference between energy drinks and hydration drinks?
And should your child be drinking any of them?
Image: vchalup/123RF
Thankfully, it seems Prime is no longer dominating the headlines. But, it’s ever-present when I visit my local Checkers, beckoning to be bought.
“I know parents who would normally disapprove of fizzy drinks in their home drive fair distances to buy Prime Hydration drinks for their kids,” says Philippa Bramwell-Jones, registered dietitian and founder of Joburg-based Intuitive Nutrition.
From the name, we know that Prime Hydration is a hydration drink. But what exactly does this mean and what makes it different to an energy drink?
Hydration drinks usually contain glucose and electrolytes and are often produced to be consumed post-exercise while energy drinks contain stimulants like caffeine, ginseng or taurine. These drinks, Bramwell-Jones warns, are not good for children, pregnant or lactating women. They also often contain high amounts of sugar or artificial sweeteners and may have adverse effects on the body.
According to an article published on research publisher Frontier’s website, some of the reported side-effects of energy drinks may include irregular sleep patterns, fatigue, headaches, stomach irritation and stomach aches, an increased risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and an increased heart rate. Energy drinks have even been reported to cause anxiety, stress or depressive symptoms.
“Even infrequent consumption of energy drinks during adolescence has been associated with problematic health behaviours, such as increased smoking, alcohol consumption, problematic social media usage, shorter sleep, and poor food choices. This is because caffeine can affect neural pathways in the brain, leading to dependency behaviours,” says Omy Naidoo, a registered dietitian and director of the Newtricion Wellness Institute.
“Prime [Hydration], currently available in South Africa, is a hydration drink that does not contain caffeine or stimulants” Naidoo adds.
Prime Energy isn’t being stocked by Checkers but is available to purchase online for R449.99 for 355ml. “As a dietitian, the 200mg of caffeine per can of Prime Energy caused raised eyebrows. This is more than Monster Energy drinks, almost three times as much as a Red Bull and five times the amount as a cup of coffee,” says Bramwell-Jones.
'You don't know whether they are half-mad after drinking it': school governing bodies calls for Prime ban
While Prime Hydration doesn’t contain caffeine and contains 5g of sugar which would come from the coconut water from concentrate, she adds the sweeteners used in Prime Hydration is likely to have a laxative effect on children.
So what’s the takeaway? “Hydration and energy drinks are here to stay, but it's important to keep in mind that they should not be the sole source of hydration,” says Naidoo. “Children should consume six to eight cups of water daily, along with fruit juices and milk for bone health. As parents, we must be mindful of the usage of these drinks and encourage moderation. Sometimes, the old-fashioned cup of coffee can be a better alternative for enhancing concentration and focus on adolescents aged 12 to 18.”
Bramwell-Jones likewise agrees that water is your best bet. “Prime Hydration is not the elixir of life. It is 500ml of incredibly well-branded, well-advertised rehydration solution. Water is free. If there is any substance in the world that can extend life and improve its quality, it’s water.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
Five lunchbox-savvy sandwich ideas
Kid-approved: five easy and yummy recipes for lunchboxes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos