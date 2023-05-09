YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration landed on South African shores in April, with Checkers, part of the Shoprite Group, announcing the sale of the drink at its stores for R40.
This is a significant price drop from the R800 advertised a few weeks ago through online sellers and it sold out at some outlets.
When the drink hit stores, parents and teenagers stood in long queues to stock up.
However, some seemed unimpressed with the taste. One TikTok user said it tasted like medicine.
“This thing smells weird, it tastes very weird, I won't even lie to you,” another said of the tropical punch flavour.
WATCH | Is Prime Hydration drink overhyped and overrated?
The Shoprite Group said Prime drinks sold at Checkers do not contain caffeine. Unlike Prime Hydration, which is sold in bottles, Prime Energy is the version of the drink that contains 200mg of caffeine per 330ml can, and as a result is not recommended for children under the age of 18, pregnant women or those sensitive to caffeine.
“This is not the energy drink by any means,” Shoprite Group told eNCA.
