South Africa

Joburg man stable after being shot in Delta Park

26 February 2024 - 17:19
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The man was walking with his dog in the park when he was confronted by unknown person(s) who shot him and his dog, Stock photo.
The man was walking with his dog in the park when he was confronted by unknown person(s) who shot him and his dog, Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Gauteng police are looking for a gunman who randomly shot at a man and his two dogs in Delta Park in Johannesburg on Saturday, wounding the man and killing one of his dogs.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said police opened a case of attempted murder after the shooting at about 6.30pm.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the victim was walking with his dogs in the park when he was confronted by unknown person(s) who shot him and his dog,” Masondo said.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“No arrests have been made and police are searching for the suspect(s).”

Blairgowrie security team chair Jon Tullet said they knew of one shooter but it was possible another person may have been at the scene.

Man, 85, 'kidnapped' in Joburg park while walking his dogs

A Gauteng family are in shock and anxiously awaiting any news after an 85-year-old former businessman was allegedly kidnapped in Johannesburg’s ...
News
2 weeks ago

“We are not sure if they were involved or just a bystander,” said Tullet. 

Commenting on the condition of the victim, he said: “The last I heard was yesterday [Sunday] and he was out of surgery and stable.” 

Tullet said there have been a few violent incidents reported in the area. 

“It's a dangerous park and people get attacked from time to time. Just a few weeks ago somebody was held up, so it happens.”

He cautioned people to be alert when walking their dogs.

“Go when the park is officially open, during daylight hours between 6am and 6pm and go in a group. Don't go alone. Keep the dogs with you. Dogs close to you are a major deterrent to potential robbers. Be alert to who is around you and who is approaching you.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Our crime culture knows no age barrier

The shooting of a primary school principal, apparently by a pupil, shows how violence has permeated our entire society.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Q&A with head of justice and violence prevention at ISS Gareth Newham

The 2023/24 third-quarter crime statistics released last week make typically horrific reading. Chris Barron asked Gareth Newham, head of justice and ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Two suspected housebreakers caught selling stolen mountain bike in Limpopo

Six bicycles and electrical appliances reported stolen were recovered after the arrest of two suspects in connection with thefts at the Mookgophong ...
News
3 days ago

Kirsten Kluyts’ last morning described in court

The minutes before Kirsten Kluyts was murdered and stripped naked were detailed in the Alexandra regional court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man arrested after 'holding wife, children hostage and wounding three cops' in ... South Africa
  2. I will stand by him: Wife of South African man convicted of Alaska murders South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Unemployed healthcare workers march to Union Buildings to demand jobs South Africa
  4. Elderly German tourist killed by hitchhiker he befriended South Africa
  5. Toyota stolen 14 years ago in Eastern Cape found by police in Mpumalanga South Africa

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'