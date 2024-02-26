Business

Sasol reports 34% decline in half-year profit

26 February 2024 - 10:07 By Nelson Banya
Sasol reported a decline of 34% in half-year profit, mainly due to weaker oil and petrochemical prices and higher costs. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

Sasol reported on Monday a decline of 34% in half-year profit, mainly due to weaker oil and petrochemical prices and higher costs.

The world's biggest producer of fuels and chemicals from coal and gas said its headline earnings per share, the most common profit measure, was R20.37 in the six months to December 31, down from R30.90 in the corresponding 2022 period.

The company declared an interim dividend of R2 per share, down from R7 previously.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Sasol gas ‘bomb’ set to hit economy

Crisis looming for years has now arrived, says Jaco Human, executive director of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa.
Business Times
1 day ago

Sasol expects fall in half-year profits

The petrochemical producer says profits could fall 28% to 42% for the six months ended December 31.
Business Times
2 weeks ago

New flare-up in Sasol’s cash row with US toxic zone residents

Families in African-American community of Mossville seek better terms for moving from homes adjacent to Lake Charles chemical complex
Business Times
4 weeks ago
