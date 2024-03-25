South Africa

Case of two men accused of murder of doctor postponed

25 March 2024 - 22:01 By TimesLIVE
Two men accused of killing Dr Michael Isabelle in February made their first court appearance on Monday.
Image: Supplied

The two men accused of killing Dr Michael Isabelle in Dobsonville made their first appearance in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday. 

Gordon Matwetwe Muningi, 50, and Tebogo Thutlwa, 48, were arrested by the police’s serious and violent crimes, murder and robbery unit on Thursday.

They were charged with two counts of murder, four of robbery with aggravating circumstances, malicious damage to property, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice. 

“Dr Isabelle was shot at his practice in Dobsonville on February 26 when three men arrived pretending to be seeking medical attention for their friend.

“Once inside the consultation room, they allegedly attacked Isabelle and a shoot-out ensued, where one of the assailants was shot and is said to have later died,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said. 

They then fled the scene using a vehicle belonging to the receptionist. The charred remains of the vehicle were later recovered in Alexandra.

The case was postponed until next Tuesday for further investigations. 

TimesLIVE 

