South Africa

More than 700 people left homeless after Cape Town fires

City has started co-ordinating help for the displaced

31 March 2024 - 18:09
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
More than 700 people have been affected by fires in Cape Town. Stock photo.
More than 700 people have been affected by fires in Cape Town. Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

A total of 339 shacks were destroyed and 759 people left homeless in four fires in Cape Town on Saturday night.

Charlotte Powell, head of public awareness in the city's disaster risk management centre, said assessments have been completed on the four sites. 

“Disaster risk management has activated Gift of the Givers and Islamic Relief to provide humanitarian assistance at the various sites for the next five days. This includes hot meals, food parcels, mattresses, clothing, and hygiene packs to those affected. 

“Various city departments including electricity, solid waste and water & sanitation are assisting with clearing fire debris and attending to damaged/compromised infrastructure. 

“The informal settlements management department and the national human settlements department are actively engaging the affected communities to discuss plans for rebuilding,” Powell said. 

Emergency services had their hands full in Cape Town when fires ripped through informal settlements in Mfuleni, Zwezwe and two different areas of Langa leaving hundreds homeless. 

Powell said in Mfuleni 200 structures were destroyed, affecting 410 people. 

At the rest of the sites, affected residents have taken up shelter with family and friends in the areas. In Doornbach (ZweZwe) a fire destroyed 71 structures, affecting 158 residents. 

In Langa, a fire reported just before 7.30pm on Saturday destroyed 36 structures, leaving 123 people affected. 

The second incident, in the same vicinity, destroyed 32 structures, with 68 people affected. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

22 passengers injured after bus catches alight

Putco confirmed 22 passengers were injured when one of its buses caught alight on Wednesday morning.
News
4 days ago

Fire at UKZN's Westville campus after student protest

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has opened a case of arson after a lecture venue in the chemistry building at the Westville campus was set alight ...
News
1 week ago

Randburg property that caught alight home to ‘about 100’ dwellers

'Caretaker' of abandoned Joburg property allegedly started fire when he threw a cigarette butt on a stack of tyres surrounded by motor oil
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. For the Western Cape fire is the future Insight
  2. Randburg property that caught alight home to ‘about 100’ dwellers News
  3. Ramaphosa betrayed Tintswalo, says Steenhuisen Politics

Most read

  1. Cape Town man drowns while on holiday with family and friends South Africa
  2. 45 killed, one injured in Limpopo bus crash at start of Easter weekend South Africa
  3. 22 passengers injured after bus catches alight South Africa
  4. Man arrested, faces drunken driving charge over Zuma accident South Africa
  5. Seven houses, 51 vehicles forfeited to state in unwrought gold case South Africa

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion