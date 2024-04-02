South Africa

Sister allegedly stabs brother during argument in Giyani

02 April 2024 - 07:32
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Preliminary investigations revealed an argument between the siblings allegedly resulted in the deceased assaulting his sister. Stock photo.
Preliminary investigations revealed an argument between the siblings allegedly resulted in the deceased assaulting his sister. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/exclusivelly

A 19-year-old female suspect was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of her 27-year-old brother on Saturday at Homu section in Giyani, Limpopo.

The suspect allegedly went to the police station to report she had stabbed her brother with a sharp object.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police found the body of her brother at the scene.

Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed an argument between the siblings resulted in the deceased allegedly assaulting his sister.

“The suspect took out a sharp object and allegedly fatally stabbed her brother,” he said.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Giyani magistrate's court soon.

Police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tshwane records fewer incidents but more fatalities this Easter

Fatalities during the 2024 Easter period were higher than in 2023 despite fewer incidents reported in Tshwane, according to statistics reported to ...
News
4 hours ago

Man ‘shoots wife’ during church service in Limpopo

A 54-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his 45-year-old wife during a church service in Makonde Shadani village in Limpopo on Saturday was ...
News
4 hours ago

SAPS searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Worcester

A 15-year-old girl from Worcester has been missing since Sunday March 24, Western Cape police reported on Saturday.
News
2 days ago

Four men gunned down in Umlazi

Police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot dead four people in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Thursday night.
News
3 days ago

Missing Durban boy last seen going to shop to buy cigarettes for man

On March 20 at about 1pm, nine-year-old Sibusiso Mpangase left home in Newlands East, Durban, to play with two friends and never returned home.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man ‘shoots wife’ during church service in Limpopo South Africa
  2. R800k payment to AKA murder accused was 'purely for business purposes': Gcaba ... South Africa
  3. Sister allegedly stabs brother during argument in Giyani South Africa
  4. More than 700 people left homeless after Cape Town fires South Africa
  5. 15 more suspects arrested in connection with Fort Hare killings South Africa

Latest Videos

Investigators comb scene of deadly South Africa bus crash
At least 45 killed in South Africa bus accident