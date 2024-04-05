South Africa

More arrests to follow over KPMG R16m bursary money fraud case

05 April 2024 - 12:31 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
The Hawks are confident KPMG employee Fidelis Moema, accused of stealing R16.5m of bursary funds meant for university students, will not be the only one to face charges, saying more arrests are imminent.
The Hawks are confident KPMG employee Fidelis Moema, accused of stealing R16.5m of bursary funds meant for university students, will not be the only person prosecuted for the money laundering scandal.

Moema appeared in the Palm Ridge commercial crimes court charged with theft, fraud and money laundering. He is accused of stealing R16.5m from the audit firm through making fraudulent transactions between 2021 and 2022.

Moema [allegedly] misdirected funds meant for bursary recipients. Instead of paying university fees on behalf of students the accused paid the money into bank accounts belonging to friends and people who own companies. The money was then paid into his personal bank account,” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela.

Mavimbela told TimesLIVE the Hawks probed the case after KPMG reported fraud at the company. She said investigations were at an advanced stage and more suspects would be arrested.

“For now the Hawks arrested Moema as the main suspect but the investigation is continuing and more arrests will be made.”

Moema was hired as a specialist to oversee bursary payments to universities for students. According to his LinkedIn profile he has an honours degree in information science from the University of Pretoria and worked for Ford Motor company before joining KPMG.

Videos and pictures of Moema depicting a luxurious lifestyle, including a visit to Greece and doing a special helicopter gender reveal of his child, have dominated social media trends.

In one of the videos he posted, Moema talked about differences in perspective of attaining wealth between men and women.

“Women always have a plan b, c and d. Whereas if things do not go their way, their plan b is 'I can always get a rich boyfriend, husband and I will be fine in life'. As men, we do not have that. The reason men become more successful than women is because we do not have a plan b, we are our plan. If I want to be a millionaire I have to make that happen. I want to become extremely successful, that is all on me. I have to put in the extra hours and sacrifices.”

Here are some reactions from social media:

TimesLIVE

Prison means uninvited sex, diseases, drugs, violence and gangs: Mapisa-Nqakula pleads to be kept out of jail

The former speaker was granted bail on Thursday after she was charged with 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering
News
18 hours ago
