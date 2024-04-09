South Africa

Four-year-old boy drowns after falling into excavation site at Johannesburg informal settlement

09 April 2024 - 10:50
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Johannesburg Water said it is conducting an internal investigation to determine the cause of the tragedy. Stock photo.
Johannesburg Water said it is conducting an internal investigation to determine the cause of the tragedy. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A four-year-old boy died after falling into an excavation site in the Clay Oven informal settlement on Saturday.

Environment and infrastructure services MMC Jack Sekwaila offered condolences to the family of the little boy.

Johannesburg Water said it is conducting an internal investigation to determine the cause of the incident and the entity and the MMC will co-operate with law enforcement authorities.

The MMC's office is expected to meet the family on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

JMPD officer loses her life in violent bid to protect her son from arrest

A Johannesburg metro police officer has died after allegedly being shot by police officers trying to arrest her son for alleged reckless driving.
News
1 day ago

17 arrested as City Power tries to curb cable theft, infrastructure vandalism

Seventeen people have been arrested for charges including theft, tampering with infrastructure and possession of stolen electricity property in ...
News
5 hours ago

EMS rescues woman motorist trapped on flooded Tshwane road

A female driver trapped in a flooded road on End Street and Rabie Street was safely rescued on Tuesday morning by Tshwane emergency services.
News
3 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Accused says if R800k deposit was for AKA hit, why has the source of payment ... South Africa
  2. Bad weather causes damage to 26 Western Cape schools as more rain expected South Africa
  3. WATCH | Trailer blown off bridge, roofs ripped off and trees uprooted by strong ... South Africa
  4. Wits Business School and Fasset are ensuring women take their place in the ... News
  5. WATCH | Total solar eclipse darkens parts of northern Mexico World

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show