A four-year-old boy died after falling into an excavation site in the Clay Oven informal settlement on Saturday.
Environment and infrastructure services MMC Jack Sekwaila offered condolences to the family of the little boy.
Johannesburg Water said it is conducting an internal investigation to determine the cause of the incident and the entity and the MMC will co-operate with law enforcement authorities.
The MMC's office is expected to meet the family on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Four-year-old boy drowns after falling into excavation site at Johannesburg informal settlement
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
