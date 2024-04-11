Slain Chiefs player Fleurs’ dad wants to see alleged hijackers ‘face to face’ in court on Friday

Luke Fleurs’ father, Theo Fleurs, says he wants to be in the courtroom to see the alleged hijackers and killers of his son “face to face” on Friday.

Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the hijacking and murder of the Kaizer Chiefs defender and South Africa under-23 international in Johannesburg on April 3. They They are expected to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday.

Speaking after a memorial for his son at FNB Stadium on Thursday Theo Fleurs said the reaction from the public in South Africa and messages from around the world had helped lift the family.

“We want to thank everybody for the prayers and also to SAPS for moving swiftly in getting the [alleged] perpetrators,” he said.