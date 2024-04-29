South Africa

Four people found dead in Nyanga shack

29 April 2024 - 08:39 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The bodies of three men and a woman were discovered inside a shack in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Sunday night. They had died of gunshot wounds. Stock photo.
The bodies of three men and a woman were discovered inside a shack in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Sunday night. They had died of gunshot wounds. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/taxiboat

The bodies of three men and a woman in their 20s were discovered with gunshot wounds inside a shack in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Sunday.

A fifth victim was admitted to hospital, also with a gunshot wound, said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

"Police members were summoned to the crime scene in Lloyd informal settlement in Govan Mbeki Road at around 9.40pm," he said.

"The motive for the attack is yet to be determined."

The case is under investigation by detectives attached to the provincial serious and violent crimes unit.

Any person who can shed light on the matter or assist police to apprehend those responsible for the murders and attempted murder is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or by anonymously using the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cops chase and fatally shoot three N3 'blue light gang' suspects

A high-speed car chase ending in a shoot-out between police and robbery suspects left three men dead on Sunday night.
News
6 hours ago

Police search for four suspects after 15-year-old Limpopo girl gang-raped

Limpopo police are hunting for four men in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl at the weekend.
News
6 hours ago

Owning a gun in South Africa offers some safety, but risks run high for users and society: expert

The Small Arms Survey has calculated that South Africa is ranked tenth globally in terms of licensed firearm ownership
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

Hawks hunt for fugitive wanted for questioning over cop’s murder

The Hawks are on the hunt for a fugitive who allegedly participated in the murder of an off-duty police officer, Capt Sibusiso Mthombothi, 44, who ...
News
3 days ago

'Extortionists' shoot dead armed security guards in Cape Town

The City of Cape Town pointed the finger at alleged extortionists after two armed security guards escorting city staff carrying out repairs to a ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Young graduate who stood at traffic lights in search of work lands her 'dream' ... South Africa
  2. Hunt for owner of Joburg warehouse after minerals worth R15m found South Africa
  3. Cops chase and fatally shoot three N3 'blue light gang' suspects South Africa
  4. Travellers at Cape Town International Airport could be affected by e-hailing ... South Africa
  5. Police search for four suspects after 15-year-old Limpopo girl gang-raped South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi