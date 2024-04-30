South Africa

Fake post about deadly Covid strain is misleading, says health department

30 April 2024 - 21:48 By TimesLIVE
The health department has urged the public to ignore a malicious social media post 'whose intent is to cause unnecessary panic and confusion, especially as the country is entering influenza season'.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

The health department has dismissed social media reports of a new Covid-19 variant and asked the public to ignore the misleading message. 

The department said the intention of the post was to cause unnecessary panic. 

The old, fake news post about Covid-19 Omicron XBB variant circulating on social media platforms advises people to wear face masks, claiming  the variant is deadly and not easily detectable.  

“This is a misleading message which resurfaced during the peak of the pandemic without a traceable source.

“We urge members of the public to be vigilant and ignore this malicious social media content whose intent is to cause unnecessary panic and confusion, especially as the country is entering influenza season,” the department said in a statement. 

The department said Covid-19 was still circulating at relatively low levels around the country, just like in other parts of the world.

“Thus, there is no need for the public to panic because many people have developed some level of immunity from both the vaccine and infections.

“The current strain or variant in circulation is less severe and less transmissible.” 

