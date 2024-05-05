South Africa

Wage deal struck in passenger bus sector

05 May 2024 - 13:50 By TimesLIVE
A two-year wage deal has been reached in the passenger bus sector. File photo.
Image: Man Truck and Bus SA
Image: Man Truck and Bus SA

Increases of 5% this year and 6.5% next year on base salaries have been agreed to between labour and employers in the passenger bus sector.

The deal signed at the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council also sees employers contributing on a 50/50 split to primary healthcare cover for workers. A company has been selected, with employer contributions capped at R221 a month.

The two-year agreement, valid from April 1 to end-March 2026, sets the minimum hourly rate at R48.15 this year and R51.28 from next April until March 2026.

Increases in dual driver and travel allowances have also been specified.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa general secretary Irvin Jim said: “This year the talks were very tough because of the poor state of the economy. However, we still managed to secure increases, as well as to make a breakthrough on the burning demand for medical insurance cover.”

TimesLIVE

