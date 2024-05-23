South Africa

'Distasteful' Prime drink fried chicken flavour cooks up a social media frenzy

23 May 2024 - 13:34 By TIMESLIVE
YouTube star Logan Paul did not like the prank edition flavour.
Image: Logan Paul/X

Despite having an “unpleasant” taste, Prime sports drink's fried chicken flavour has sparked wide interest on social media with some brand enthusiasts eager to try it out. 

Prime founders YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul released the “KFC”-like flavour sports drink as a prank on April 1. Videos of KSI and Paul reviewing the product have millions of views. 

Paul's review video on TikTok had more than 39-million views, with many people curious about the flavour.

“It tastes like someone fried chicken, chewed it and spat it in this bottle,” KSI said, as both brand ambassadors were unimpressed. 

Though fine print on the bottle read, “this product is not intended for consumption”, some brand enthusiasts were keen to try it out. Prime, well-known for the hype around its product launches, has not released the chicken flavour to be sold in retail stores.

In South Africa the brand lost popularity within months after it was launched last April, with many people criticising the “ordinary” flavours. 

Prime Hydration sold for up to R800 for a 500ml bottle last year but had a significant price drop and now sells for R10. The drink was flying off shelves when it arrived but frenzy over the beverage, which sponsored English football club Arsenal and some kick-boxing champions, has apparently dwindled. Many were not impressed with the taste.

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay had the same sentiments as many South Africans: “It is like swallowing perfumes. What is that?” he said after tasting Prime tropical flavour.

Here are some social media reactions:

TimesLIVE

