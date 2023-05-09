According to 702, Matakanye said the popular international drink makes pupils “half-mad” and schools should encourage pupils to drink water.
“We don’t know whether they are half-mad after drinking Prime, hence we are saying it’s not workable in schooling, so it has to be banned.
“We encourage schools to do the same because energy drinks have a negative effect on children. We also encourage schools to draft a policy that bans [it] in schools so even if there are people who challenge it, they will see there is a policy.”
The Shoprite Group said Prime drinks sold at Checkers do not contain caffeine.
Prime energy is the version of the drink that contains 200mg of caffeine per 330ml, and as a result, the energy drink is not recommended for children under the age of 18.
“This is not the energy drink by any means,” Shoprite Group told eNCA.
“This has zero caffeine and no added sugar. It has electrolytes, vitamins A and E, zinc and bronzing amino acids. We chose not to bring in the energy drink for that reason, because we do not want to market to children things that could be seen as detrimental.”
'You don't know whether they are half-mad after drinking it': school governing bodies calls for Prime ban
Image: Supplied
The National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) has called for Prime Hydration to be banned at schools, saying it is making pupils “half-mad” and causing behavioural changes.
The popular international sports drink hit the Mzansi shores earlier this month, with the Shoprite Group selling it nationwide for R40 a bottle.
This is a significant price drop from the R800 advertised weeks ago and is sold out at some outlets.
Prime Hydration was founded by YouTuber Logan Paul and rapper Olajide Olayinka Williams.
Speaking on eNCA, NASGB spokesperson Matakanye Matakanye said governing bodies have the authority to formulate a policy that will ban the drink at schools.
“It is difficult for teachers to teach children who have funny behaviour [and] do crazy things after they have drunk that drink. It is upon the school governing body to ensure they formulate a policy that bans those crazy drinks,” said Matakanye.
Pupils should not be allowed to drink Prime at school or during school hours.
