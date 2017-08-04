World

No more drugged tiger selfies

04 August 2017 - 06:28 By The Daily Telegraph

The dating app Tinder has asked users to stop taking selfies with tigers after pressure from animal-rights activists.

Campaigners pointed out that there are more tigers in US zoos, roadside attractions and backyards (an estimated 5000) than are left in the wild (an estimated 3200).

Tinder wrote in a blog post: "It's time for the tiger selfies to go. More often than not, these photos take advantage of beautiful creatures that have been torn from their natural environment.

"Wild animals deserve to live in the wild.

"We are looking to you to make a change. Take down your tiger photos and we will make it worth your while by donating $10000 to Project Cat in honour of International Tiger Day."

Tinder advised users to post pictures of themselves enjoying nature in other ways, including planting a tree, walking to work, volunteering at an animal shelter, and enjoying a summer sesame falafel.

Tinder said: "It's that easy - and we promise that your profile will be just as fierce without the drugged animals. We urge you to take down your tiger photos and join the conversation on social media with #NoTigerSelfies."

