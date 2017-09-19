Hurricane Jose to begin weakening on Wednesday - NHC
Hurricane Jose will begin gradually weakening on Wednesday but is likely to produce dangerous surf and rip currents along the east coast of the United States for several more days, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.
#HurricaneJose surf putting on a good show for tourists in Hereford's Inlet this eve in North Wildwood NJ tonight! 🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/o7vNlXWsnl— Zeke Orzech (@Zeke_O) September 18, 2017
Jose is about 365 miles (590 km) south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h), the NHC added.
The center of Hurricane Jose is expected to pass to the east of the New Jersey coast on Wednesday and offshore of southeastern Massachusetts by Thursday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
NOAA is now issuing Quick Looks for Hurricane Jose: https://t.co/XU7lUfRd48 pic.twitter.com/kNl9VxDBVl— NOAA's Ocean Service (@noaaocean) September 18, 2017
