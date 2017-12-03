Greece, lenders reach deal on reforms under bailout review

Greece and official creditors on Saturday concluded talks on the review of its bailout progress, reaching agreement on fiscal issues, energy and labour market reforms, bad loans and privatisations, the country's finance minister said.

A deal between Greek officials and European Union and International Monetary Fund representatives on the country's compliance with reforms and future commitments must be approved by euro zone finance ministers, scheduled to meet on Dec. 4.

"The institutions' visit is completed, we closed the staff level agreement," Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told reporters. "We will present the agreement to Monday's Eurogroup meeting."