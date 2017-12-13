Covfefe and other oddities

President Donald Trump's Oval Office style dominated US headlines in 2017, but readers were particularly perplexed by his use of the word "covfefe" in what turned out to be one of the oddest news stories of the year.

A tweet by Trump in May read simply: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." White House officials batted away questions about what the word meant and even the dictionary company Merriam-Webster drew a blank. Trump left it up to the reader to divine his meaning, with a follow-up: "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe'??? Enjoy!"

But he was not alone in leaving readers scratching their heads. Even outside Washington, the year produced a spate of weird news, including odd pranks and poorly considered crimes.

Los Angeles residents awoke on New Year's Day to find the four-storey white letters of the world-famous "Hollywood" sign had been altered to read: "Hollyweed." The prank came just two months after California voters approved the recreational use of marijuana despite a federal ban.