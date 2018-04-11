WATCH | Demolition fail as giant silo crashes down on cultural centre

The planned detonation of a silo in southern Denmark went spectacularly wrong on Friday when the silo fell in the opposite direction intended, damaging a local cultural centre.

Dozens who gathered in Vordingborg watched as the 53-metre silo fell not into a safely cleared zoned, as was intended, but directly on top of the town’s waterfront cultural center. Nobody was injured.

The blast had been prepared for six months and an investigation has begun into what went wrong.

According to The Local Denmark, onlookers can be heard shouting “no, no, no!” in the background as the silo begins to topple in the wrong direction.

The silo’s destruction will make space for a development project to include a hotel, housing, café and conference facilities in the harbour area.

Skip to around 1:50 in the video below to see another angle of the silo falling.