WATCH | 'I’m the Naked Ninja': Nude man tackles teen trying to steal his Range Rover

25 August 2018 - 12:14 By timeslive

The 'Naked Ninja' tackles a man trying to steal his Range Rover.

What would you do if you are lying in bed naked and your car alarm goes off? Stephen Cullen didn't think twice about running outside and tackling the would-be thief.

CCTV footage shows the culprit get into the car and setting off the alarm. Cullen is then seen sprinting, without a shred of clothing, towards the car. 

The Sun reports the thief was a drunk teenager. 

After Cullen tackles the thief, he seems to be in a state of shock.

“The guy realised I was naked. He didn’t know where to put his hands,” Cullen told the Sun.

After the incident, which occurred in Newcastle on Tuesday, Cullen boasted, “I’m the Naked Ninja.”

When Cullen realised how young the thief was, he decided to let him go. He also turned down the opportunity to press charges when police found the teenager.

