World

WATCH | 'You're treating me like a black person': Man's tantrum, arrest goes viral

26 August 2018 - 10:31 By TimesLIVE
Jeffrey Epstein's arrest went viral.
Jeffrey Epstein's arrest went viral.
Image: Twitter/@Wesh

A Florida doctor's 'temper tantrum' at Orlando International Airport saw him doused with pepper spray then arrested.

When Dr. Jeffrey Epstein showed up at the American Airlines ticket counter at the airport on August 16, he was upset to discover he was too late to check in, according to the New York Times. He proceeded to argue with employees, yelling loudly until officers arrived on the scene.

After that it only got worse.

Cellphone footage that captured the incident shows Epstein arguing with officers, insulting them and telling them to get him a flight or arrest him.

When he refuses to leave the scene, the officers arrest him but he doesn't go down without a fight. He can be heard repeatedly yelling 'Oh, my God' and at one point says he was being treated like a 'black person'.

Local broadcaster Wesh 2 News reported that Epstein said he "created a very big disturbance and I did it on purpose".

While searching the man, police said they found a baggie of marijuana.

He was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and trespassing after a warning.

MORE

WATCH | Batman pulled over by police - and then poses for a selfie

No one is above the law - not even Batman.
News
20 hours ago

WATCH | 'I’m the Naked Ninja': Nude man tackles teen trying to steal his Range Rover

What would you do if you are lying in bed naked and your car alarm goes off? Stephen Cullen didn't think twice about running outside and tackling the ...
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trump tweet storm: Carlson responds to backlash over THAT SA land report World
  2. Police commissioner condemns killing of two cops in Gauteng, KZN South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'You're treating me like a black person': Man's tantrum, arrest goes ... World
  4. Tselane Tambo claims she was 'dumped' by ANC in her time of need South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
X