WATCH | 'You're treating me like a black person': Man's tantrum, arrest goes viral

A Florida doctor's 'temper tantrum' at Orlando International Airport saw him doused with pepper spray then arrested.

When Dr. Jeffrey Epstein showed up at the American Airlines ticket counter at the airport on August 16, he was upset to discover he was too late to check in, according to the New York Times. He proceeded to argue with employees, yelling loudly until officers arrived on the scene.

After that it only got worse.

Cellphone footage that captured the incident shows Epstein arguing with officers, insulting them and telling them to get him a flight or arrest him.