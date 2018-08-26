WATCH | 'You're treating me like a black person': Man's tantrum, arrest goes viral
A Florida doctor's 'temper tantrum' at Orlando International Airport saw him doused with pepper spray then arrested.
When Dr. Jeffrey Epstein showed up at the American Airlines ticket counter at the airport on August 16, he was upset to discover he was too late to check in, according to the New York Times. He proceeded to argue with employees, yelling loudly until officers arrived on the scene.
After that it only got worse.
Cellphone footage that captured the incident shows Epstein arguing with officers, insulting them and telling them to get him a flight or arrest him.
"They are treating me like a (expletive) black person." Doctor arrested at OIA tells us why he did it: https://t.co/747uG93w0s pic.twitter.com/BygGbJQcy7— WESH 2 News (@WESH) August 16, 2018
When he refuses to leave the scene, the officers arrest him but he doesn't go down without a fight. He can be heard repeatedly yelling 'Oh, my God' and at one point says he was being treated like a 'black person'.
Local broadcaster Wesh 2 News reported that Epstein said he "created a very big disturbance and I did it on purpose".
While searching the man, police said they found a baggie of marijuana.
He was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and trespassing after a warning.