WATCH | Deplorable! Weather reporter fakes hurricane strength as two people stroll by in viral video

Weather Channel reporter, Mike Seidel, is seen in the video struggling to stay upright against the wind in Wilmington, North Carolina during what was then Hurricane Florence.

Time magazine writes, the reporter used dramatic movements to seemingly keep his balance during a live shot on Friday. But then, two men enter the frame behind him and seem to have no trouble walking around.

The Weather Channel issued a statement to the Washington Post defending the reporter’s viral performance, saying he was “undoubtedly exhausted.”