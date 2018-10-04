World

Germany’s Merkel visits Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem

04 October 2018 - 11:38 By Jeffrey Heller
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Hall of Names in the Holocaust History Museum at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem October 4, 2018.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Hall of Names in the Holocaust History Museum at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem October 4, 2018.
Image: Debbie Hill/Pool via REUTERS

Head bowed, German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid homage in Jerusalem on Thursday to the six million Jews killed by the Nazis and said Germany had a responsibility to confront anti-Semitism and never to forget the Holocaust.

She began a day of meetings between Israeli and German government officials with a visit to Yad Vashem, Israel’s national Holocaust memorial, where she laid a wreath on a stone slab that contains ashes of death camp victims.

“Almost 80 years ago, on the pogrom night of November 9, Jews in Germany faced unimaginable hate and violence. This was followed by the unprecedented crimes against civilisation in the form of the Shoah,” Merkel, speaking German and using the Hebrew word for Holocaust, said at Yad Vashem.

“Germany has a perpetual responsibility to remember those crimes and to confront anti-Semitism, xenophobia, hate and violence,” she said.

Merkel arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a 24-hour visit as part of annual government-to-government talks between German and Israeli ministers. The chancellor’s conservative party is under pressure from a surge in nationalism and far right violence in Germany which has been fuelled by anger at her decision to welcome more than a million mostly Muslim asylum seekers in 2015.

Germany has a perpetual responsibility to remember those crimes.
Angela Merkel

Merkel had dinner with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Jerusalem residence on Wednesday and the two leaders planned further discussions on Thursday that are expected to focus on Iran and the long-stalled peace process with the Palestinians, before holding a news conference.

Germany remains party to a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and world powers from which US Donald Trump pulled out in May. At the UN General Assembly last week, Netanyahu accused Europe of appeasing Iran and said he would prevent Tehran from entrenching in Syria and arming Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas.

On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Merkel has said she sees no reasonable alternative to a two-state solution and voiced concern about Israeli settlement expansion in occupied land Palestinians seek for a country of their own.

READ MORE:

Which major leader does the world trust least? The answer is damning

The Pew Research Center found 70 percent of people surveyed across 25 countries this year said they lacked confidence in Trump
Business
2 days ago

Pressure mounts for surveillance of Germany's far-right

Leading German social democrats and some conservatives called on Monday for surveillance of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) after some ...
News
1 month ago

Austria probes school students over Nazi role play

Five Austrian school students are being investigated for playing Nazi guards as part of coursework designed to teach them about the risks of ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Palmyra priest statue among haul of recovered Syrian relics World
  2. WATCH | Man smashes into concrete after attempt to leap from roof into pool ... World
  3. Lion paws found in bag after apparent poaching incident South Africa
  4. TIMES SELECT TODAY: Nene on power-drunk Zuma | Springs Monster ex's new love | ... News
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

A deeper look into dogfighting in SA
‘Not today’: Criminals run for the hills after failed smash-and-grab
X