WATCH | 'PULL OVER NOW!' Mom busts 13-year-old who 'stole' her BMW
A Texas mom who tracked down her 13-year-old son after he took her new BMW for a drive has become a viral sensation.
Liza Campero tweeted the whole story after her mother found out her brother Aaron had taken her new car to his girlfriend's house.
Liza tweeted "She made me bring a belt to whoop his ass." And boy did he get a whooping.
"Give me the belt'
Watch the moment mom catches up with Aaron in the second video.
You can follow the whole thread from the start:
My 13 year old brother disconnected the WiFi so my mom wouldn’t be able to see her cameras and took her brand new bmw to his gf’s house 🤦🏼♀️ I shouldn’t be laughing but damn 😂😂😂— Lizaconda♛ (@LilaaBites) October 12, 2018
She made me bring a belt to whoop his ass pic.twitter.com/kQSL8EViRL— Lizaconda♛ (@LilaaBites) October 12, 2018
Wow now both of my parents have been on #fitfam 😂 pic.twitter.com/xbqXORgx18— Lizaconda♛ (@LilaaBites) October 12, 2018