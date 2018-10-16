WATCH | 'PULL OVER NOW!' Mom busts 13-year-old who 'stole' her BMW

A Texas mom who tracked down her 13-year-old son after he took her new BMW for a drive has become a viral sensation.

Liza Campero tweeted the whole story after her mother found out her brother Aaron had taken her new car to his girlfriend's house.

Liza tweeted "She made me bring a belt to whoop his ass." And boy did he get a whooping.

"Give me the belt'

Watch the moment mom catches up with Aaron in the second video.