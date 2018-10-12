World

WATCH | Doctor removes 15 cm-long parasitic worm from man’s eye

12 October 2018 - 10:22 By Staff reporter
Image: DYK via Youtube

A man in India went to the doctor complaining of pain and itching in his eye.

Turns out he had a 15 cm-long parasitic worm living in his eye.

TIMESNOWNEWS reports Dr Srikanth Shetty examined the patient’s eye and discovered the parasitic worm could put his eyesight at risk.

"The best action would be to remove the worm immediately."

According to experts quoted by TIMESNOWNEWS the worm is believed to be Wuchereria Bancrofti, a type of roundworm that is spread via mosquito bites.

WARNING GRAPHIC FOOTAGE

WATCH MORE

WATCH | 'Where's your gun?': 'Drunk' prison warder caught on camera

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is appalled by a video of a “plastered official”.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Everything you need to know about the VBS scandal in under 3 minutes

A forensic report compiled by advocate Terry Motau and Werksmans Attorneys laid bare details of how R1.8-billion was stolen from VBS Mutual Bank. ...
Business
22 hours ago

WATCH | They arrived with guns, Ethiopia's prime minister ordered them to do push-ups

Ethiopia's prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, ordered protesting soldiers who arrived at his office in the capital, Addis Ababa, with guns to do 10 push-ups ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Teacher arrested for bribery in cash for jobs scandal South Africa
  2. Chilean backpacker goes missing in KZN South Africa
  3. Cash heist meeting imploded when police arrived South Africa
  4. Police fire stun grenades to disperse fuel price hike protesters South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Taxi driving on the wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian
Kanye's breathless monologue leaves his 'bro' Trump speechless
X