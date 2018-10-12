WATCH | Doctor removes 15 cm-long parasitic worm from man’s eye

A man in India went to the doctor complaining of pain and itching in his eye.

Turns out he had a 15 cm-long parasitic worm living in his eye.

TIMESNOWNEWS reports Dr Srikanth Shetty examined the patient’s eye and discovered the parasitic worm could put his eyesight at risk.

"The best action would be to remove the worm immediately."

According to experts quoted by TIMESNOWNEWS the worm is believed to be Wuchereria Bancrofti, a type of roundworm that is spread via mosquito bites.

WARNING GRAPHIC FOOTAGE