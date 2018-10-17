Defamation suits aimed at India's #MeToo complainants could stall movement

"Sometimes this law is used to suppress a victim's voice. Not all victims have the emotional fortitude to withstand the rigors of a criminal trial in India."

Late on Monday, more than one hundred female authors, journalists and media figures signed a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for Akbar's resignation and a government probe into the allegations.

"A criminal defamation charge is a clear attempt to bully, intimidate and silence those who are bringing to light systemic abuse of women by men in powerful positions," said the letter, written by the Network of Women in Media, the Foundation of Media Professionals and the Brihan Mumbai Union of Journalists.

"By ignoring this defining moment, and watching silently while a government minister sues a woman who has spoken out, your government is giving a regressive message: that the fundamental right to life, safety and dignity of a sizeable section of the workforce does not matter," it said.

ACCUSED FIGHT BACK

Modi is yet to publicly speak on the matter and calls to three spokespersons of his Bharatiya Janata Party were unanswered on Wednesday. However, Maneka Gandhi, minister for women & child development in Modi’s cabinet, has previously said a panel of judges will be set up to look into "some" of the #MeToo cases.

The opposition Congress party is piling pressure on Modi, who faces a series of big state elections later this year and a national election that is due by May 2019.

"We want to ask the prime minister on which side he stands. Is he with the women or against them?" Congress spokesman RPN Singh told reporters on Tuesday.

Akbar has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by at least a dozen women. On Monday, he filed the defamation suit against one of his accusers, journalist Priya Ramani, at a Delhi district court.

Ramani had "intentionally put forward malicious, fabricated and salacious" allegations to harm his reputation, the suit alleged.