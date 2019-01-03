Mexican mayor gunned down two hours after being sworn in

Holding public office is never an easy job. As soon as one is elected, critics and opponents want one out.

Like other officials, mayors often found themselves between a rock and hard place - just ask Athol Trollip in Nelson Mandela Bay, or look at the running battle between Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba and his predecessor Parks Tau.

Perhaps they ought to be grateful, however, that they're not in Mexico, where taking political office is a matter of life and death.

In the latest assassination to rock the country, Alejandro Aparicio Santiago served as the mayor of Tlaxiaco for less than two hours before he was shot and killed.