World

WATCH | 'A 10 isn’t enough': This gymnast’s incredible performance will delight you

15 January 2019 - 10:59 By Staff reporter

As the first notes of Tina Turner's Proud Mary filled the Anaheim Arena in California on Saturday, Katelyn Ohashi came alive.

The Washington Post reports, in the course of about one minute and 30 seconds, Ohashi stunned the crowd, coaches, teammates and judges, earning a perfect score for an electrifying performance full of gravity-defying flips, killer dance moves and a healthy dose of sassy confidence that has since gone viral, with many heralding it as one of the best floor routines they have ever seen.

Her coach Valorie Kondos Field told the Daily Bruin: "Her whole floor routine is ridiculously hard. Every single thing about it, including the backwards split that she does after her leap pass, it's insane."

According to the Washington Post, Ohashi's routine is set to an instrumental medley of classic R&B and pop hits, including September by Earth, Wind & Fire, The Jackson 5's I Want You Back and Michael Jackson's The Way You Make Me Feel.

WATCH MORE

WATCH | Massive highway sign lands on SUV

Nella Lettieri was driving on a highway in Melbourne, Australia, this week when a five-by-four-metre sign fell in front of her vehicle before landing ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Billionaire Robert Gumede rewards son with Porsche for passing matric

Billionaire Robert Gumede has splurged millions of rand on a sports car for one of his sons for passing matric.
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Snakes galore! Man finds 20 serpents in one Indian home

Professional snake rescuer Mirza Mohd Arif was called in to remove 20 snakes wedged under a piece of metal in the yard of a village home in Odisha in ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Divisive hate gang' denounced by Schweizer-Reneke teacher South Africa
  2. Social media blackout in Zimbabwe as state threatens to shut internet Africa
  3. 'Personal interests' collapsing education at Durban high school South Africa
  4. Massive crocodile devours scientist alive in Indonesia World
  5. 'I will clear my name': Schweizer-Reneke teacher plans legal action with union South Africa

Latest Videos

Bloody clothes, drug dealers and ex-gangsters: Cape Town's GDTT storms homes in ...
Fuel price hike sparks protests in Zimbabwe
X