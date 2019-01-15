WATCH | 'A 10 isn’t enough': This gymnast’s incredible performance will delight you

As the first notes of Tina Turner's Proud Mary filled the Anaheim Arena in California on Saturday, Katelyn Ohashi came alive.

The Washington Post reports, in the course of about one minute and 30 seconds, Ohashi stunned the crowd, coaches, teammates and judges, earning a perfect score for an electrifying performance full of gravity-defying flips, killer dance moves and a healthy dose of sassy confidence that has since gone viral, with many heralding it as one of the best floor routines they have ever seen.

Her coach Valorie Kondos Field told the Daily Bruin: "Her whole floor routine is ridiculously hard. Every single thing about it, including the backwards split that she does after her leap pass, it's insane."

According to the Washington Post, Ohashi's routine is set to an instrumental medley of classic R&B and pop hits, including September by Earth, Wind & Fire, The Jackson 5's I Want You Back and Michael Jackson's The Way You Make Me Feel.