World

Man who fell out of plane in London could have stowed away in Joburg

06 July 2019 - 12:16 By timeslive
Kenyan authorities suspect the man may have hidden in the plane's landing gear in Johannesburg. File photo.
Kenyan authorities suspect the man may have hidden in the plane's landing gear in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

The man who fell from a plane as it was approaching London's Heathrow Airport could have climbed into the landing gear on an earlier flight from SA to Kenya.

The frozen body of a stowaway fell from the plane as it was approaching Heathrow Airport during a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi. The corpse fell into the garden of a London home, landing one metre away from a tenant who was sunbathing at the time.

According to the Mirror, Kenyan police are investigating whether the man initially hid himself underneath the aircraft in Johannesburg, two hours before it left for Nairobi. 

If so, the man would have been inside the plane for more than 15 hours. 

"We are looking into the possibility of that happening in South Africa as a line of inquiry. There have been cases in the past of stowaways on flights from South Africa to Kenya," said Kenya Police's Charles Owino.

MORE

Frozen stowaway falls from Kenyan plane, almost kills London sunbather

The frozen body of a stowaway fell from a plane as it was approaching Heathrow Airport on Sunday.
News
4 days ago

Swimming stowaway nabbed in Durban

A 19-year-old Tanzanian national who risked hypothermia to stow away on a Durban ship was rescued by police rescue personnel in the early hours of ...
News
1 year ago

Mystery over death of stowaway on Nigerian plane at ORTIA

The South African Police Service is unaware of a body being found in the wheel well of a Nigerian plane after it landed at OR Tambo International ...
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. These are the cars you can afford in 2019, based on your monthly salary South Africa
  2. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  3. Here’s how a R75 'Louis Vuitton' jersey ended up in a Pick n Pay store South Africa
  4. WATCH | Passenger drives taxi after cop 'pepper-sprays' driver South Africa
  5. Social media post leads to suspect's arrest and R20,000 reward South Africa

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X