Majority of Britons say any Brexit deal should be put to referendum

Anti-Brexit protesters demonstrate in Westminster, London, Britain, August 20, 2019.
Just over half of Britons back any final Brexit deal or agreement being put to a referendum, a poll showed on Wednesday with just over two months until Britain is due to leave the European Union.

A total of 52% of respondents backed a public vote on a deal whilst 29% opposed such a move and 19% said they did not know, according to Kantar.

The ruling Conservatives have a sizeable lead over the opposition Labour Party according to the survey with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party on 42% and the main opposition on 28%.  

