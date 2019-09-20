World

WATCH | Third video emerges of Justin Trudeau in 'blackface'

20 September 2019 - 11:15 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau.
Image: REUTERS/John Morris

A third video showing Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau donning “blackface” has emerged.

In the footage, obtained by Global News and verified by his party, the Liberal Party of Canada, Trudeau's face is covered in what appears to be black make-up.

He is dressed in jeans and a T-shirt, and can be seen laughing and sticking his tongue out at the camera.

The publication said it was unclear when and where the video was filmed.

In a report compiled by The Guardian, Trudeau said he could not recall how many times he had worn “blackface” make-up in the past. He said: “I am wary of being definitive about this because of the recent pictures that came out. I had not remembered.”

Watch video below:

The video was released just hours after Trudeau apologised for wearing “blackface” at an Arabian Nights-themed party in 2001, ABC News reported.

“I apologise profoundly. I didn’t think it was racist at the time, but now I see it was a racist thing to do.

“I’m pissed off at myself. I’m disappointed in myself.”

The video sparked debate on social media, with many saying Trudeau should consider dropping his re-election bid.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

