WATCH | Third video emerges of Justin Trudeau in 'blackface'
A third video showing Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau donning “blackface” has emerged.
In the footage, obtained by Global News and verified by his party, the Liberal Party of Canada, Trudeau's face is covered in what appears to be black make-up.
He is dressed in jeans and a T-shirt, and can be seen laughing and sticking his tongue out at the camera.
The publication said it was unclear when and where the video was filmed.
In a report compiled by The Guardian, Trudeau said he could not recall how many times he had worn “blackface” make-up in the past. He said: “I am wary of being definitive about this because of the recent pictures that came out. I had not remembered.”
Watch video below:
The video was released just hours after Trudeau apologised for wearing “blackface” at an Arabian Nights-themed party in 2001, ABC News reported.
“I apologise profoundly. I didn’t think it was racist at the time, but now I see it was a racist thing to do.
“I’m pissed off at myself. I’m disappointed in myself.”
The video sparked debate on social media, with many saying Trudeau should consider dropping his re-election bid.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
If you don't know the exact number of photographs that exist of you in blackface, I strongly encourage you to cross politics off your list of potential career paths (cc: @JustinTrudeau)— Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) September 20, 2019
Justin Trudeau was very famous when he was younger – just think of the hundreds and hundreds of people who KNEW he did blackface, and said nothing as he pursued his lust for power.— Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) September 20, 2019
Eternal shame on you all.
Should Justin Trudeau be forgiven?— Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) September 20, 2019
It's simple.
Just ask yourself:
Would the Liberals/Canadian media forgive Trump if he had worn blackface multiple times?
Of course not.
Treat people as they treat you.
Everything else is cowardice.
Wypipo— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) September 20, 2019
I don’t care how much you like Justin Trudeau...
You don’t get to tell Black people not to be offended because his #Blackface episode didn’t offend YOU.
Don’t tell us how to respond, how long to express outrage, or when and if to forgive.
Sit down, shut up, LISTEN.
Justin Trudeau should resign...— Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) September 20, 2019
because it's 2019.