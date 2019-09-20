WATCH | Third video emerges of Justin Trudeau in 'blackface'

A third video showing Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau donning “blackface” has emerged.

In the footage, obtained by Global News and verified by his party, the Liberal Party of Canada, Trudeau's face is covered in what appears to be black make-up.

He is dressed in jeans and a T-shirt, and can be seen laughing and sticking his tongue out at the camera.

The publication said it was unclear when and where the video was filmed.

In a report compiled by The Guardian, Trudeau said he could not recall how many times he had worn “blackface” make-up in the past. He said: “I am wary of being definitive about this because of the recent pictures that came out. I had not remembered.”

Watch video below: