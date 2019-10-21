Facebook adds blood donation tool to help US blood banks

Facebook has launched a new feature to encourage more people to become blood donors in the US.

The new tool, aimed at raising awareness and making it easier for people to find opportunities to donate, has been launched in Chicago, New York City, San Francisco Bay, Baltimore and Washington, DC. It roll out nationwide over the coming months.

“Tens of thousands of blood donors are needed each day across the US to transform the lives of patients requiring blood transfusions,” said Mitzy Edgecomb, vice-president of marketing and communications at Vitalant, an NGO that collects blood from volunteer donors.

“Summer and winter are notoriously difficult times for collecting enough blood donations, but the need does not stop and can even rise due to increased travel, activity, adverse weather events and cold and flu season, among other factors.”