Facebook adds blood donation tool to help US blood banks

21 October 2019 - 06:34 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Facebook has launched a new feature to encourage more people to become blood donors in the US.
Image: Facebook

The new tool, aimed at raising awareness and making it easier for people to find opportunities to donate, has been launched in Chicago, New York City, San Francisco Bay, Baltimore and Washington, DC. It roll out nationwide over the coming months.

“Tens of thousands of blood donors are needed each day across the US to transform the lives of patients requiring blood transfusions,” said Mitzy Edgecomb, vice-president of marketing and communications at Vitalant, an NGO that collects blood from volunteer donors.

“Summer and winter are notoriously difficult times for collecting enough blood donations, but the need does not stop and can even rise due to increased travel, activity, adverse weather events and cold and flu season, among other factors.”

The American Red Cross, America's blood banks, and other networks have partnered with Facebook.

“Through our partnership with Facebook, individuals will be able to conveniently find and connect with their local blood centre to help meet the ongoing need for a diverse pool of blood donors in the US and share their experiences and the importance of blood donation.

The new tool aims to raise awareness and make it easier for people to find opportunities to donate blood.
Image: Facebook

“By encouraging blood donation as a way of life, each of us can assure that the more than 30,000 pints of blood used daily throughout the country is available,” said Kate Fry, CEO at America’s Blood Centers.

Cliff Numark, senior vice-president at American Red Cross said they were grateful to Facebook for supporting the Missing Types campaign, which underscored the critical need for blood donors.

“This campaign comes at exactly the right time, as busy summer schedules make it extremely challenging to sign up sufficient blood donors. And Facebook’s new blood donation feature makes it even easier to make a life-saving donation.”

How does it work

You can sign up to be a blood donor on the app by going to Blood Donations in the “About” section of your profile.

When blood donation centres need donors, they can request donations and send notifications to those nearby who have signed up.

You will be able to see requests and opportunities to donate on Blood Donations on Facebook.

