The murder of Ahmaud Arbery: here's what you need to know
The murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, US, has created a global storm as more details around his death at the hands of two white men become known.
Here is what you need to know about the Arbery case.
The incident
Arbery, 25, was unarmed and jogging in a neighborhood just outside Brunswick, Georgia,in February. He was chased by father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, who gunned him down.
Delayed justice
Despite admitting to the shooting in February, the father and son duo were not arrested nor charged with a crime until May.
The excuse
Gregory said Arbery resembled a suspect who was behind a string of house robberies in the area. Despite not having clear sight of Arbery in the dark, the pair opened fire.
Video footage
Graphic video footage taken by a man who had joined the father and son to chase Arbery was leaked.
The footage shows Arbery running and then confronted by a truck stopped in the middle of the road. Arbery tries to go around the truck, struggles briefly with one of the men, and gunshots are heard. He drops to his knees, fatally wounded.
National outrage
Allegations about the McMichaels having connections within law enforcement have been reported.
Politicians and celebrities have asked for justice to be swift in the case, with the new prosecutor insisting a grand jury investigation will take place. Arbery's death has been compared with those of Trayvon Martin and Botheam Jean, both of whom were shot while unarmed.
Remembering Arbery
On Friday, Americans ran in their neighbourhoods wearing white T-shirts. This was to mark what would have been Arbery's 26th birthday.
Global community speaks
On social media, millions have addressed racial profiling under the hashtag #blacklivesmatter, and discussed how to stop the killing of unarmed black people in the US.
.@KeishaBottoms: “With the rhetoric that we hear coming out of the White House, in so many ways, I think that many who are prone to being racist r given permission to do it in an overt way that we otherwise would not see in 2020” #AhmadArbery https://t.co/4c9I9nSWRP— Todd B. #CancelRent (@ToddBohannon) May 11, 2020
There is much to celebrate because of some great women in our lives and some things to remember like a mom's loss. Remembering Wanda Cooper-Jones' loss of #AhmadArbery #IRunwithAhmaud #IRunwithAhmaud (#wewalked) pic.twitter.com/6cv0fjOW4T— Collin T Tomikawa (@collintomikawa) May 11, 2020
So disappointed about #AhmadArbery because this crap is still happening for no reason too. It appears that the 3rd guy, was there, on purpose. This is not OK. Not sure if these 3 should be hunted and afraid too, or imprisoned.— ★★ Maryanne Myers ★★ (@maryannemyers) May 11, 2020
If you don't have black friends—and you'll know where you fall if yall aren't afraid to talk about topics like Ahmad Arbery because there is no tension—then YOU might be among the demographics that black people discuss with their black & antiracist friends.— Maurice Pogue (@MauricePogue83) May 11, 2020
To the mother of Ahmad Arbery and all the mothers of young men this society fails to love and nurture and protect, we owe you, and we’ll keep up the fight. #mothersday #race— jccraves (@JCCraves) May 11, 2020