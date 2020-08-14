World

WATCH | Russia's Covid-19 'vaccine': what we know so far

14 August 2020 - 07:00 By Zama Luthuli

Russia announced on Tuesday that it would approve a Covid-19 vaccine - a move hailed by Moscow as evidence of its scientific prowess.

The vaccine developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute will be known as "Sputnik V" when it hits the markets.

During his announcement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the vaccine was "safe" and that it had been administered to one of his daughters.

The vaccine, which has been tested on humans for less than two months, has raised concerns globally about its safety. The Russian health ministry approved it before phase 3 of trials, which is critical to secure regulatory approval as it would normally involve thousands of participants to test the large-scale efficacy of a vaccine

"It seems our foreign colleagues are sensing the specific competitive advantages of the Russian drug and are trying to express opinions that ... are absolutely groundless," Russia's health minister Mikhail Murashko told the Interfax news agency on Wednesday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a media briefing on Thursday that it is awaiting further information to assess Russia's vaccine and would be working with Russian authorities to do so. 

Murashko said the vaccine would be available soon.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Experts: 'Russia conducting a large population level experiment' with Covid vaccine

Without trial data, how can we trust Russia's Covid vaccine, asked experts.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

As Russia approves Covid vaccine, key questions remain on when others will be 'ready'

Around the world, politicians, drugmakers and regulators offer contradictory outlooks on when a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Brazilian state plans deal with Russia to make Covid-19 vaccine

Brazil's Paraná state is in talks with Russia to produce a Covid-19 vaccine, the state research institute said on Tuesday, hours after President ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. SA could move to level 2 this week to save economy from Covid-19 battering South Africa
  2. All four of my kids were raped by their father, says suicidal mom South Africa
  3. Fifth body discovered in KZN south coast sugar cane field South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ | Brace yourselves, SA – we’re poised for lockdown level 2 South Africa
  5. 'Tobacco products kill, are not essential': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X