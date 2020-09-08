Police break up scuffles between demonstrators, arrest two in Oregon's state capital

Police broke up scuffles between supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter activists and arrested two people in Salem, Oregon, on Monday as protests in the region turn increasingly violent.

More than 100 Trump supporters, including members of the all-male, alt-right group the Proud Boys, came to the capitol building in Salem, about 45 miles (72 km) south of Portland, in a caravan of vehicles on Monday afternoon, waving Trump 2020 signs and American flags and some carrying weapons. They were met by about 20 Black Lives Matter protesters.

The two groups fired pepper spray at each other, at least one Trump supporter beat a Black Lives Matter protester with a baseball bat and a Trump supporter sprayed a fire extinguisher.

About two dozen state police officers were present and initially stood by as Trump supporters charged and hit Black Lives Matter protesters. Police then tackled two people who had been punching Black Lives Matter demonstrators and arrested them, according to a Reuters witness.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Oregon State Police said officers with the state police and Salem Police Department responded at the scene across from the capitol when an "American Lives Matter Rally group" charged at counter protesters, chasing and pushing them.

Two men were arrested, charged with misdemeanor assault and subsequently released, the spokesman said.