Crowd attacks office of biggest Kyrgyz gold miner

07 October 2020 - 11:27 By Reuters
Dozens of unidentified people tried to break into the office of Canadian-owned Kumtor Gold Company in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on Wednesday, Russian news agency TASS and news website 24.kg said.

Several miners had reported attacks on their offices and facilities a day earlier amid widespread unrest in the Central Asian nation. Kumtor, which accounts for the bulk of Kyrgyz gold output, is owned by Canada's Centerra Gold.  

Kyrgyz opposition faction claims state power in rift with allies

The People's Coordination Council set up by several Kyrgyz opposition parties said on Wednesday it was assuming all state powers and dissolving ...
News
2 hours ago

Opposition politician takes over Kyrgyzstan Interior Ministry

Kyrgyz opposition politician and former senior security official Kursan Asanov has taken over as acting interior minister, a ministry spokesman said ...
News
1 day ago

